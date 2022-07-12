Look: Packers Star Has Officially Graduated From College

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

When it comes time for elite college football players to make their way to the NFL, not all of them have had time to complete their degree.

Many times - either during or after their career - players will return to their college to complete their coursework. Count Green Bay Packers star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari among them.

The two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler is now a graduate of the University of Colorado. Executive Senior Associate AD Kris Livingston tweeted on Monday that Bakhtiari for summer coursework to complete his degree.

He proved he's more than just a star on the football field, though, with a 4.0 GPA.

"How he started. How he finished David Bakhtiari left Colorado and Colorado Buffaloes football early for NFL," the statement said. "He always knew he'd get that diploma & he's been chipping away. This summer he finished what he started & completed his last class! AND since his return, a perfect 4.0!"

Bakhtiari has added a few pounds and a few inches of hair since he left Colorado for the NFL.

Congratulations to the Packers star on his achievement in the classroom.