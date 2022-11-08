Look: Packers Star Has Telling Admission On Jordan Love

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) points to his helmet due to crowd noise in the first quarter of an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Packers All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell had some high praise for the young Jordan Love on Tuesday.

Speaking on "Clubhouse Live" about Green Bay's backup QB, Campbell admitted, "He's a starting quarterback. He's better than a lot of starting quarterbacks."

Campbell's comments caught the attention of fans on Twitter.

"100% agree!" a user said. "I truly hope he stay and be our franchise QB moving forward in the near future."

"Idk," another said. "I know Campbell is there every day, but 'RodgersIsTheGoat42069' tells me Love shouldn’t even have been drafted…. tough call on who to believe."

"Cant wait to trade Rodgers this off-season," another fan admitted. "He’s a GOAT but it’s time."

"Give him a chance!!!!! Especially if this season is done!"

"Lot of Jordan Love haters on this app," a draft analyst tweeted. "But you can't look at the way Tua has grown or a guy like Geno Smith in this league doing what he's doing and tell me he doesn't deserve a legitimate chance to grow and prepare as a starting quarterback either in Green Bay or somewhere else."

After five straight losses, is it possible we could see Jordan Love get some snaps before year's end?