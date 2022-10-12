Look: Packers Star Makes Opinion On Davante Adams Clear

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

At least one of Davante Adams' former teammates likes what he did on Monday night.

Adams is in some trouble after he shoved a photographer to the ground as he was walking off the field following the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL is looking into a potential fine or suspension for him and he also just got charged with misdemeanor assault by Kansas City Police.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari thinks that Adams sent a message to people telling them to not mess with him.

"My man @tae15adams (is) really like that! He told people to never cross him," Bakhtiari tweeted.

That's definitely one way to look at this situation.

Most other people are upset with Adams since a player can't be doing those kinds of things, even if it's in the heat of the moment.

He's definitely going to learn his lesson once the NFL either fines or suspends him for a game or two.