Look: Packers Star Not Happy With Play Calling Sunday

The Green Bay Packers had an interesting series of play calls toward the end of their game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

They were down by a touchdown to the Giants and were facing 3rd & 2 and then 4 & 2 inside the Giants' 10-yard line. They elected to pass on both downs and couldn't get the first down.

That led to the Packers falling to 3-2 after the Giants basically ran the rest of the clock out.

After the game ended, Packers running back Aaron Jones was asked about those calls and if he agreed with them. Based on his answer, he definitely didn't.

"I'd put my money on giving me or AJ Dillon two downs to get two yards, I'd put my money on it," Jones said.

In the end, head coach Matt LaFleur opted for a couple of different play calls, which ended up potentially costing his team a win.

Maybe he'll learn from this failure when this situation inevitably comes up in the future.