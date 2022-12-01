Look: Packers Star Reveals He's Expecting First Child

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the balls off to A.J. Dillon #28 during the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon is expecting his first child.

The 24-year-old star shared some ultrasound photos with his wife, Gabrielle, on Twitter Wednesday evening.

"Dillon, party of 3," he wrote.

Dillon is in the midst of his third season with the Packers. The backup running back has 664 total yards and two touchdowns through the first 12 games of the 2022 season.

Dillon is an excellent No. 2 punch behind star running back Aaron Jones. The Packers are averaging 121.3 total rushing yards per game. Dillon contributes 44.25 of those per-game yards.

Dillon and his now-wife were engaged in September 2021. The couple were married earlier this year in June.

Congrats to the Dillon family!