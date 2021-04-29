Look: Packers WR Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

With the 2021 NFL Draft kicking off later tonight, the attention of the football world was supposed to focus on this year’s incoming prospects. That expectation was blown up by a bombshell report on Thursday afternoon.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers is “so disgruntled” with the Green Bay Packers that he’s told some within the organization that he doesn’t want to return in 2021.

Understandably, this news caused an eruption from NFL fans everywhere. Could the reigning MVP be on the move? How does this effect tonight’s draft?

While Packers fans may be in a frenzy, it seems as though the players are calling to pump the brakes on this speculation.

Responding to Schefter’s tweet, Green Bay wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling shared a gif indicating his disapproval with the report. From the looks of things, the fourth-year wideout isn’t buying it.

While Valdes-Scantling may know something we don’t, these reports certainly wouldn’t be out of the question.

It’s been well reported over the past few years that Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay franchise. When the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love with a first-round pick instead of an extra weapon in the passing game last season, those frustrations reached an all-time high.

According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers and the Packers have been in meetings over the past few months discussing his future with the franchise. Green Bay executives wanted to restructure his contract while Rodgers was looking for a longterm extension. The two have yet to see eye-to-eye on the issue.

That being said, the Packers clearly have no desire to deal away their superstar QB. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, there is a “zero” percent chance the Packers trade their QB1.

Will Rodgers take the increasingly more common route of forcing a trade?

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.