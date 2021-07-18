Look: Padres Stars Praised For Heroic Act In Washington

A pair of San Diego Padres stars are being praised for a heroic act during Saturday night’s game against the Nationals in Washington.

Saturday night’s Nats vs. Padres game was stopped in the sixth inning when gunshots were heard. At first, it was unclear if the gunshots were coming from inside or outside the stadium. It was later revealed that the shooting took place outside of the ballpark, leaving three people injured with non-life threatening injuries.

However, for several minutes on Saturday night, it was a frightening scene inside of Nationals Park. As players and fans scrambled for cover, a couple of Padres stars ran onto the field to open the gate so fans could come into the dugout.

Padres stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. went onto the field to open the gate, allowing fans to come into the dugout to take cover.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado opened the gate to take fans into the dugout during the shooting incident in Washington. This needs more press coverage. It shows the quality of these two men who simply shifted into help mode. So, so classy. Best news story of the season IMO. — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) July 18, 2021

Here is the footage of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers helping fans when in fear (of the shooting at Nationals Park). pic.twitter.com/9ApuHIs4Oy — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) July 18, 2021

Thankfully, no one attending the game was injured. The game was paused in the sixth inning and will resume on Sunday afternoon.

Davey Martinez said it best—our fans are our family. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V6BJZPmQdr — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The Nationals vs. Padres game will resume on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. E.T.