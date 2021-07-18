The Spun

Look: Padres Stars Praised For Heroic Act In Washington

San Diego Padres v Washington NationalsWASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Sign on scoreboard after what is believed to be shots were heard outside the stadium during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

A pair of San Diego Padres stars are being praised for a heroic act during Saturday night’s game against the Nationals in Washington.

Saturday night’s Nats vs. Padres game was stopped in the sixth inning when gunshots were heard. At first, it was unclear if the gunshots were coming from inside or outside the stadium. It was later revealed that the shooting took place outside of the ballpark, leaving three people injured with non-life threatening injuries.

However, for several minutes on Saturday night, it was a frightening scene inside of Nationals Park. As players and fans scrambled for cover, a couple of Padres stars ran onto the field to open the gate so fans could come into the dugout.

Padres stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. went onto the field to open the gate, allowing fans to come into the dugout to take cover.

Thankfully, no one attending the game was injured. The game was paused in the sixth inning and will resume on Sunday afternoon.

The Nationals vs. Padres game will resume on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. E.T.


