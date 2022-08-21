Look: Paige Spiranac 'Contest' Photos Are Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is teasing a big contest on social media this weekend.

This Saturday, Spiranac invited her Instagram followers to enter a contest to play a round of golf with her.

To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few "contest" photos. Those photos are going viral this weekend.

"The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link in bio," she said on Instagram. "Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck!"

A big contest that'll no doubt have thousands of entries. An opportunity to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac is can't-miss.

Spiranac has amassed 3.6 million followers on Instagram and has another 645,000-plus on Twitter.