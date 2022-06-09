Look: Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Response To Bryson DeChambeau

Earlier this week, Bryson Dechambeau's agent confirmed he's leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.

"Bryson has always been an innovator," his agent said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Professional golf as we know it is changing and it's happening quickly."

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the statement. Not many believe DeChambeau is interested in being an "innovator" of the game by leaving for the LIV Golf Series.

Most, like golf analyst Paige Spiranac, believe he's doing so the massive amounts of money he's been promised.

"So the money," she said in response to the statement from DeChambeau's agent.

According to multiple reports, DeChambeau inked a deal with the LIV Golf Series that will pay him over $100 million. He's not alone in taking massive amounts of money to leave for the new tour.

Dustin Johnson is also reportedly earning over $125 million, while Phil Mickelson reportedly took $200 million to join the new league.

Both DJ and Phil are currently playing the league's inaugural event in London right now. DeChambeau is scheduled to tee it up in the LIV Golf Series event in Portland.