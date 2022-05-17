Look: Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Message For Fans

Being a woman in the sports world isn't always the easiest. And former professional golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac voiced some of those frustrations, Tuesday.

Tweeting out, "I love when guys give me [expletive] but don’t know the difference between the PGA Tour and the PGA of America."

The post got some reaction from Spiranac's followers.

"Great point," one user replied. "But I feel like a lot of casual golf fans don’t know the difference either."

"The fact you can beat 99% of guys that golf," laughed another. "People don’t realize this includes tour players haha."

"The easiest way to remember is the PGA of America is an organization for club pros while the PGA Tour is for tour pros," Spiranac followed-up. "The PGA of America puts on the PGA Championship. The tour doesn’t host a major but run all the weekly tour events, The Players, and the FedEx cup."

"Me: 'Yeah, I had me PGA card, loooong ago.' Ppl: 'You played on tour? Wow! You must be really good.' Me: 'Nah.. did pro shop inventory and ran the kids golf camp.'"

Paige Spiranac's golf channel on YouTube has over 270,000 subscribers.

She was an all-conference Division-I golfer at Arizona and San Diego State before playing on the Cactus Tour.