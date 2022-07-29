Look: Paige Spiranac Has New Question For Golf Fans

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

At this point, almost everyone who plays the game of golf knows who Paige Spiranac is.

A former professional golfer turned social media superstar, Spiranac has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Add in another 600,000 on Twitter and she's one of the most followed former athletes in the game.

She consistently produces content on her pages that call for fans to engage. Spiranac was back at it again on Friday when she had a new question for golf fans.

"Hi🥰 today is great day to play some golf with your friends! What’s your favorite golf course you’ve played?" she asked.

Within minutes of the post being published, she heard from thousands of her followers.

"Chambers bay is a good track ! Rustic canyon is fun. Coronado is San Diego is a great municipal," one fan said.

"Whistling Straits. But I’ve also played St Andrews so it’s close," said another.

What's your favorite course to play?