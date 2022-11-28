Look: Paige Spiranac Is A Big Fan Of The World Cup

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Social Influencer Paige Spiranac throws out a first pitch during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees on September 16, 2022, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

World Cup fever has hit the United States like a tidal wave ahead of tomorrow's huge USA-Iran game. This week, social media influencer Paige Spiranac gave her thoughts on the World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, the former golfer turned influencer revealed that this is her first year following the World Cup and that she's new to the sport of soccer. She said she's enjoyed it because of the fans and the atmosphere it brings.

"The World Cup is going on and it is awesome!" Spiranac said. "I love it. It's my first year really watching. I'm new to the sport. It is incredible to see the fans, the teams, the environment. Everything is just next level."

But as far as major sporting events go, Spiranac said that the golf majors and the Masters specifically still take the top spot for her.

There's definitely some extra special about a tournament that only takes place once every four years. While the World Cup may not mean quite as much in the United States as the Super Bowl, the World Series, the NBA Finals or the NCAA Tournament, it always winds up being a unique experience that really gives the entire sport of soccer a major boost.

Nothing helps boost the prominence of the World Cup more than the United States being in it though.

Tomorrow, the USMNT face a do-or-die proposition with Iran: Win and you're through to the knockout round. Lose or tie and you're out.

By the looks of it, Paige Spiranac will be glued to the game tomorrow.