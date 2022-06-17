Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For 2nd Round At The U.S. Open

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

The second round of the U.S. Open is well underway and by the looks of things, Round 2 is going to be ugly.

Only nine players on the course are currently under par on their second round. A handful golfers are at even par, but the majority - over 60 golfers - are shooting over par on their second rounds.

That comes to the delight of golf fans everywhere, like Paige Spiranac, who are hoping for a little carnage.

Earlier this morning, Spiranac took to Twitter to show that she was ready for Day 2 of the U.S. Open.

Check it out.

Earlier this week, she revealed her picks for the event.

"The Country Club, you need to drive it really well, so off the stats, we're looking at Jon Rahm, Corey Conners, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Keegan Bradley," Spiranac said. "Off of those five players, I have the best kind of gut feeling about Jon Rahm--he had an amazing press conference--and then Matthew Fitzpatrick who has won on this golf course on the US Am."

Both Rahm and Fitzpatrick are sitting near the top of the leaderboard.