Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For The Charles Schwab Challenge

Over the weekend, the golfing world enjoyed the second major of the year, the PGA Championship from Southern Hills.

Justin Thomas emerged victorious thanks to an improbable comeback victory. After entering the back nine down seven shots, Thomas found a way to tie Will Zalatoris after 72 holes.

The duo hopped back out onto the course for a three-hole playoff, which Thomas won. It was his second major victory, the other coming in the 2017 PGA Championship.

Now the action shifts to another famous course, Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Golf analyst Paige Spiranac is ready for the tournament and gave a course preview before the action kicks off.

Check it out.

All of the familiar names will be in the field this weekend, including Justin Thomas. Players like Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and yes, Mito Pereira - who had a heartbreaking finish in the PGA Championship - will be on the course.

Can JT win his second event in a row or will winning the PGA Championship take too much out of him?

We'll find out this weekend.