Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For The Travelers Championship

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

The 2022 U.S. Open is officially in the books with Matt Fitzpatrick winning the event by one stroke over fellow stars Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler.

With the year's third major out of the way, the PGA Tour descends upon Cromwell, Connecticut for the Travelers Championship. Before the tournament kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac took a look at the course.

In a preview, Spiranac said the course is a classic Pete Dye (legendary course designer) design that favors those with a strong short game.

Check it out.

She also noted that 12 of the last 15 events held at the venue were decided by just one shot. Six of those ended in a playoff, which is exactly what happened in 2021.

Harris English and Kramer Hickok entered a playoff with English coming out victorious.

This weekend, all the major names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas - among others - will be there.

Who will get the win?