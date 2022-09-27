Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On Hockey Players Clear

Over the weekend, the United States took down the International side in the Presidents Cup with a strong performance.

After the win, U.S. golfer Kevin Kisner made headlines when he said he's never seen a better group of golfers, but a worse group of partiers. His comment quickly went viral, leading to plenty of reaction on social media.

Among those to respond was Paige Spiranac, who decided to rank different sports on how well they party.

After going through various sports, she landed at hockey, which received a 10 out of 10 on the party scale.

"Hockey players are just built different," she said. "Hockey gets a 10 because these guys are absolutely insane. They will go into a game, get their two front teeth knocked out and then get completely s***-faced that night and do it all over again the next day. They're in a league of their own."

Rugby players might be the only others athletes on the planet that can keep up with hockey players in the partying department.