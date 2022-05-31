Look: Paige Spiranac 'Milkshake' Video Is Going Viral

In just a few days, the world's best golfers will flock to Ohio to play Jack Nicklaus' tournament.

The Memorial Tournament is one of the elite non-major events each year. When the tournament tees off on Thursday, the biggest names in the world, such as Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy will be there - among others.

The Memorial Tournament is known for more than just its elite field, though. It offers a sweet treat that players rave about each and every year the tournament comes around: milkshakes.

In the days leading up to the tournament, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac detailed the recipe. Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, a spoonful of peanut butter and some whipped cream to top it all off.

Of course, the video she posted to social media had some extra flair in it too.

Check it out.

It's safe to say she's ready for the Memorial Tournament to get started.

The action kicks off at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.