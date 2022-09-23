Look: Paige Spiranac Names The 2 Reasons Fans Follow Her On Social Media

Paige Spiranac is the most-followed person in golf, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

She know the reason for that. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality.

"There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.

She also revealed a few picks at the end of the video, because, why not. She's taking North Carolina to win this weekend along with the over in the UCF game.

Oh, and she's also fading Notre Dame - the college football team she hates the most.