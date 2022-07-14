Look: Paige Spiranac Posts Racy Photo Before Open Championship

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

The 150th Open Championship teed off this morning from one of the most iconic golf courses in the world: St. Andrews.

The world's best players flocked to the course, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler taking center stage. While everyone's eyes were on the players, social media superstar Paige Spiranac made a few waves of her own.

The former professional golfer turned analyst posted a somewhat racy photo ahead of the Open. Donning a very short skirt, Spiranac gave her followers something to talk about.

Check it out.

Earlier this week, Spiranac chose Tiger Woods to win it all at St. Andrews for a third time.

"I am all in on him (Woods) this week," Spiranac said. "First, let's look at the terrain. It's a bit flatter than Augusta National which is very hilly and difficult to walk on even if you are in perfect condition. As we know, Tiger is still recovering from his injury, and having more of a flat terrain will keep his body in shape all the way until day four of the tournament."

"Also, it's about shot shaping here. He'll be able to hit a ton of stingers, shape shots, and really show off his shot-making ability. We know that he can win here. He has endless course knowledge. This is his course."

Unfortunately for her, Woods is four-over so far.