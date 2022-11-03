Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport.

There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot.

On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with a video that might help a few of the casual golfers out there. Spiranac posted a video from the driving range where she went through a few different tips for a variety of different issues.

"Struggling to find the sweet spot? Just not hitting it right? Well I’m here to help," she said in the caption.

Those who need a little assistance with their golf game might want to watch the video.

There's much more golf content where that came from over on Paige's Instagram account.