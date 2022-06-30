Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Golfer's Shirtless Video

Over the past few years, no one in the golfing world has grown their social media following more than Paige Spiranac.

The former professional golfer and current analyst has over three million followers on her Instagram account. Add in another half a million on Twitter and she's over four million followers across the two platforms.

With such a following comes the social media trolls who constantly object to the content she posts. Spiranac tends to show some skin, which is a problem for a few people.

As such, a recent post showing Matthew Fitzpatrick hitting golf balls without a shirt on drew some snarky ire from Spiranac.

"Is he a model or a golfer? Stop over sexualizing the beautiful game of golf," Spiranac said on Twitter.

She's joking, of course, but it clearly making a point as well. She's not allowed to post even slightly revealing content on social media, but Fitzpatrick is allowed to do so with no shirt and a small pair of shorts.