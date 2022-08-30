Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Golf's Wild Season

After a tremendous 2021-22 golf season, Paige Spiranac decided to take a look back at the season that was.

In a video posted to her social media, she looked back at some of the biggest moments of the season. She started off with the return of Tiger Woods before mentioning the battle between the PGA Tour and new LIV Golf series.

"First off, Tiger Woods being back," she said. "After that horrendous car accident I never thought he was going to play golf again - and now he's making cuts."

"You have the emergence of the LIV Tour, Greg Norman is stealing players and giving [PGA Tour commissioner] Jay Monahan the finger. There's animosity between the players and, quite frankly, I am LIVing for this drama."

Later in the video, she suggested a major change should be made to the schedule.

"What I'm looking forward to," she started. "Let's get rid of the President's Cup. Let's LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour. Can you imagine electric that would be?"

Should the PGA Tour and LIV Golf series create a tournament where its golfers compete against one another?