Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To John Daly's Performance

With the way John Daly has been playing today, he may just make the cut at the PGA Championship. Paige Spiranac has noticed too.

Through 11 holes, the two-time major winner is two-under par and in a tie for fifth at the PGA Championship. Barring a collapse either on the back-nine or in the second round, he'll make the cut for the first time since 2012.

But Spiranac is hoping for more than just an appearance in the final rounds of the major. Taking to Twitter, Spiranac declared that she's effectively on Team Daly entirely:

"Give me a John Daly major win," Spiranac wrote. Her tweet already has over 300 likes in just a few minutes.

With so many failed attempts to even make the cut, it should be no surprise at all that John Daly entered the tournament as an extreme long shot to win. Few if any sports books gave him better than 100/1 odds.

There's still a lot of golf to be played before we even know who makes the cut though. And it's not like Daly hasn't started strong only to fade into the third and final rounds of a tournament before.

But if the past couple of years have taught us anything, it's that past struggles isn't a predictor of future ones. Phil Mickelson's win at last year's PGA Championship should be proof enough of that.

Will John Daly make Paige Spiranac's dream come true and win the PGA Championship?