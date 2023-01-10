Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To TCU's Performance Tonight

Sports social media personality Paige Spiranac gave her prediction before tonight's National Championship game, picking the Horned Frogs over No. 1 Georgia by rocking a TCU shirt.

Heading into the halftime break, the Bulldogs hold a significant 31-7 lead over the Horned Frogs. Georgia has looked absolutely dominant so far, getting anything they want on both sides of the ball.

Spiranac worries that her pregame prediction may have backfired on the underdogs.

"I may have jinxed TCU. My bad," she wrote on Twitter.

Max Duggan and the TCU offense have coughed up two turnovers already this evening. The Georgia offense has nearly tripled the Horned Frogs' attack in terms of total yards.

TCU entered tonight's game as 13.5-point underdogs. It appears the final score could well eclipse that projected margin.

Spiranac was one of few people who picked the Horned Frogs in tonight's title game — and Georgia is showing exactly why that's the case.