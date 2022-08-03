Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Big Lawsuit News

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

On Wednesday afternoon, a report emerged saying Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a host of other LIV Golf players filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Mickelson and company allegedly filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA. According to the Wall Street Journal, 11 golfers in total are looking to challenge their indefinite suspensions in an effort to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones are also looking to attain a temporary restraining order that would allow them to participate in the playoffs. Not long after the news, former professional golfer and social media superstar Paige Spiranac couldn't help but make a joke at their expense.

"LIV players: We want to play less golf. Also LIV players: We are suing so we can play more golf," she joked.

She then went on to call out the golfers for complaining about taking money from a new league and not being able to play the PGA Tour.

"I’m an independent contractor but have signed contracts with companies," she said. "I can’t work for them and also their competitor to double my money."

