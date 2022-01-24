Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The NFL Playoff Craziness

Have we ever had a better NFL Divisional Round?

At this point, the answer has to be no.

On Saturday, we had two games with game-winning field goals. The Bengals and the 49ers upset the Titans and the Packers, respectively, in the second round of the postseason.

Sunday has been even crazier.

The Rams took down the Bucs, 30-27, holding off a wild Tampa Bay comeback at the end of the contest. Los Angeles drilled a game-winning field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Sunday night’s Bills at Chiefs game has been even crazier. Kansas City and Buffalo traded scores until the final seconds of the fourth quarter, before entering overtime.

It’s the best Divisional Round ever.

I'll cede to a longtime NFL writer or NFL historian but for me: This is the best Divisional Playoff round I have ever witnessed as an NFL viewer. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 24, 2022

Best Divisional Round… ever? — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2022

This has been the best divisional round I’ve ever seen — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) January 24, 2022

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had a simple reaction to the craziness on Twitter.

I love sports — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 23, 2022

Well said, Paige.