Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Decision

Paige Spiranac had some choice words for Phil Mickelson after he announced that he'd be joining the LIV Tour.

Rumors were swirling on Monday that Mickelson had made his decision to play on that tour after he went dark for several months. He then released a statement after the reports came out confirming that those rumors were true.

Mickelson will be playing in this week's inaugural event in London.

Spiranac thinks that he's just in it for the money.

"These elaborate statements are annoying. No one going to the LIV tour actually cares about the progression of the game. I wish they just said “because it’s a sh"t ton of money," Spiranac tweeted.

In Mickelson's statement, he apologized to his fans and confirmed that he worked on becoming a better person during his time away from the game. He's also excited to come back to golf but felt like he needed a fresh start.

Mickelson will make his return on Thursday at the Centurion Golf Club and he'll be joined by the likes of Kevin Na, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia at this event.