Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Photo

On Monday, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson announced that he would make his return to competitive golf with an appearance at this week's inaugural event for the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

Photos of Lefty at an introductory event for the LIV Tour are going viral on social media.

Well-known golf personality Paige Spiranac was one of the many to acknowledge Mickelson's unflattering photo-op.

"I am ready to come back and play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that's exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers," Mickelson wrote in a statement on Monday.

Mickelson took some serious heat for his disparaging comments about the PGA Tour earlier this year. He hasn't participated in a single event since missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Mickelson will headline this week's event at the Centurion Club alongside Dustin Johnson and a few other big-name golfers.

The purse for this inaugural London event comes in at a whopping $25 million.