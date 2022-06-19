Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The U.S. Open Meltdown

RIDGEDALE, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Social media personality Paige Spiranac hits from the sand during the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge on April 27, 2019 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

The big story of the early stages of the U.S. Open's final round was the absolute meltdown that Grayson Murray had. But Paige Spiranac is here to sympathize with him.

In the middle of his round, Murray threw his club like a tomahawk after a frustrating hole. Later in the round, he broke that club over his knee as his meltdown continued.

Spiranac admitted to having thrown her own club in frustration in the past. But she said that the more embarrassing part was having to go get it afterwards.

"I have thrown a club like this before and it feels great until the walk of shame of having to get it," Spiranac tweeted.

The 2022 U.S. Open was only the third time he ever qualified for a major in 10 years. After making just his second cut, he fell out of contention with a 76 in the third round.

But the final round was the biggest disappointment for Murray. A quadruple bogey on the seventh hole and a triple bogey on the ninth dropped him to the bottom of the standings.

Murray finished with an 80 on the day - the worst score of any golfer to make the cut. And due to that meltdown, he's going to get a lot more attention for it.

At least he's got Paige Spiranac on his side.