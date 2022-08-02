Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year.

The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans.

Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.

Woods decided to decline the deal and stay with the PGA Tour moving forward.

Paige Spiranac didn't hold back when she was giving her thoughts about that news via her Twitter account.

"That is 'F-you' money, that is 'buy an island money' and Tiger was like, you know what, no thank you," Spiranac said. "Maybe it's because he already has so much money that he doesn't know what to do with. Maybe he wants to protect his legacy with a limited schedule since his body can't play that much. Maybe he wants to be a Ryder Cup captain. But Tiger, he said no."

Even though Woods could've been a lot richer, he decided that he was content with where he was at, despite not being as mobile as he once was.