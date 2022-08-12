Skip to main content
Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Favorite NFL Team

Paige Spiranac on Instagram.

Earlier Friday afternoon, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team.

Before we get there, though, let's take a look back at what she admitted last year. Shortly before the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off, she suggested she was a fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

"Who’s your team? Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I was born a Steelers fan. Can’t forget about my love for the Bills tho," Spiranac admitted back on NFL Draft day.

Fast forward to just over a year later and Spiranac appears to have picked a favorite from among those two.

"I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said.

She, along with many other Steelers fans, are wondering what the post-Ben Roethlisberger era will bring for the team.

After signing Mitchell Trubisky and drafting Kenny Pickett, the starting quarterback spot is very much in question.