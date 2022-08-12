Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Favorite NFL Team

Earlier Friday afternoon, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team.

Before we get there, though, let's take a look back at what she admitted last year. Shortly before the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off, she suggested she was a fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

"Who’s your team? Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I was born a Steelers fan. Can’t forget about my love for the Bills tho," Spiranac admitted back on NFL Draft day.

Fast forward to just over a year later and Spiranac appears to have picked a favorite from among those two.

"I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said.

She, along with many other Steelers fans, are wondering what the post-Ben Roethlisberger era will bring for the team.

After signing Mitchell Trubisky and drafting Kenny Pickett, the starting quarterback spot is very much in question.