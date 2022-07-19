Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Special 'Hot 100' Promotion

Just over a month ago, Maxim made headlines by announcing its new Sexiest Woman Alive.

The honor went to none other than former professional golfer turned social media superstar Paige Spiranac. With over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, she's the most-followed golf persona out there.

On Tuesday afternoon, she shared a special promotion for those followers - and anyone else out there. She'll be handing out a fairway cover, signed copy of one of her Maxim photos and more.

"In partnership with @maximmag and @swaggolfco, I am excited and honored to announce the extremely limited edition Hot 100 Box celebrating my Hot 100 title," she said. "A very limited edition Flaming Queen Fairway cover, a towel with one of the shots from my magazine spread, and an autographed copy of the cover of the Maxim Hot 100 issue can be yours but you have to act fast!"

Check it out.

It's no surprise that the experience is already almost sold out, just a few hours after she posted about it.