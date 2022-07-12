Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Pick For Open Championship

Paige Spiranac knows who she's taking to win the Open Championship this week.

The Open Championship is the fourth and final major on the PGA Tour this year which means the stakes will be at their highest.

Most of the top golfers in the world will be participating in it and one of them is Tiger Woods. Woods didn't play at the U.S. Open since he wanted to preserve his body a bit but he's feeling good about himself heading into this event.

Because of that and especially the course itself, Spiranac is feeling confident that Woods will win his first major since that nasty car accident in February of last year.

"I am all in on him (Woods) this week," Spiranac said. "First, let's look at the terrain. It's a bit flatter than Augusta National which is very hilly and difficult to walk on even if you are in perfect condition. As we know, Tiger is still recovering from his injury, and having more of a flat terrain will keep his body in shape all the way until day four of the tournament."

"Also, it's about shot shaping here. He'll be able to hit a ton of stingers, shape shots, and really show off his shot-making ability. We know that he can win here. He has endless course knowledge. This is his course."

The Open Championship gets underway on Thursday, Jul. 14.