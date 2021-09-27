Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals What’s In Her Golf Bag

What’s in your golf bag?

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac answered that question in her latest YouTube video.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has become one of the most-popular figures in golf social media. She has 3.2 million followers on Instagram – more than any professional golfer on tour.

Recently, Spiranac took to YouTube to show off what’s inside her bag.

Check it out:

Those are some pretty cool club head covers. The rest of the bag is pretty sweet, as well.

Spiranac has been putting out some special golf towels in recent months, too. She had a Ryder Cup-themed towel this fall, as well as Masters-themed towel earlier this year.

Golf towels are important, folks.

