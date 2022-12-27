Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Important Health Update

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 16: Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images) Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac has been relatively quiet on social media of late and it turns out there's a reason why.

On Tuesday, the former golf pro and PointsBet Sportsbook ambassador shared that she underwent a recent health scare. But thankfully, everything appears to be ok.

Sorry for not being as active lately on social media. I went on vacation then had to deal with my health. During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. It came back negative which I'm so grateful for! A reminder to always get your check ups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors so extending kindness is so important. I want to thank you guys for always sending so much love and support my way.

Fans reacted to Spiranac's update on Twitter.

"Congratulations on such good news Paige!"

"That is very good news!" another said. "You absolutely deserved that vacation! Happy holidays to you and yours Paige!"

"Thank God the result came out negative, wish you the best," another commented.

Happy to hear Paige is alright!