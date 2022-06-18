Look: Paige Spiranac Shares New Maxim Photos

Earlier this week, the sports world learned that former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer Paige Spiranac was named the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim magazine.

Over the past few days, she's shared new photos from the shoot. Earlier Saturday morning she was back at it, giving her followers a new glimpse at her shoot.

On her Instagram story, Spiranac shared a link to Maxim's latest post showing her shoot with the magazine.

Spiranac said she couldn't believe the she received the honor.

"I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the I kept asking them, 'are you sure?' because I was truly in disbelief," she said.

"To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again Maxim for this moment and to @gilles_bensimon for these beautiful pictures!"

Congratulations are in order!