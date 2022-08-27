Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team.

"I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason.

With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media once again to try to get fans to sign up for her fantasy football league. The post included a photo of Spiranac wearing a Steelers jersey.

Well, kind of.

Earlier this year, Spiranac revealed where her Steelers fandom came from.

"Who’s your team? Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I was born a Steelers fan. Can’t forget about my love for the Bills tho," Spiranac admitted back on NFL Draft day.