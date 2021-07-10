Look: Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Flopping Game

Paige Spiranac took to Instagram this week to show off her favorite shot in golf.

The former collegiate golfer, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has developed a massive following on social media. She has several million followers across Twitter and Instagram.

Earlier this year, Spiranac revealed her favorite shot in golf.

“I was trying to make it rain and dunk this flop shot but I’ll have to settle for a tap in. What’s your favorite shot to hit? Mine is for sure the unnecessary flop shot,” she wrote on Instagram.

On Friday, Spiranac showed off her flop-shot game.

The former collegiate golfer turned social media superstar recently purchased some new wedges and wanted to try them out on the course.

That’s a pretty good looking flop-shot.