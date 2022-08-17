Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night.

She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message.

"Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever next week," she wrote on Twitter.

During a recent episode of her Playing-A-Round podcast, Spiranac opened up about the conflict between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour with an impassioned rant.

"I understand that there are things that probably need to improve. I'm sure that the tour should've listened a little bit more, but the same things are going to happen with LIV," she said. "... Down the road, I think a lot of players are gonna be like 'Oh, maybe it was better on the PGA Tour.'"

Several big-name players — including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau — have defected from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed golf series. Spiranac hasn't been shy about making her opinion on this topic known.

Earlier today, Tiger Woods and several other top-tier PGA Tour pros gathered to discuss their ongoing conflict with LIV Golf and the future of the tour.