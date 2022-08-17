Look: Paige Spiranac Teasing Big Release Next Week

Former professional golfer and current analyst Paige Spiranac is one of the most-followed personalities in the game of golf.

It makes sense, then, that when she sells a product it tends to sell out. Arguably her best seller is the towels - printed with her own likeness on them.

Her fans are in for a special treat. On Tuesday night, Spiranac took to Twitter and said that she'll be dropping a new towel next week.

"Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever next week," she said.

During a recent episode of her Playing-A-Round podcast, Spiranac gave her honest thoughts about the LIV Golf series and what players might think in the future.

"I understand that there are things that probably need to improve. I'm sure that the tour should've listened a little bit more, but the same things are going to happen with LIV," she said. "... Down the road, I think a lot of players are gonna be like 'Oh, maybe it was better on the PGA Tour.'"

We'll have to wait and see what she comes out with next week.