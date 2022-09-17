Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Social Influencer Paige Spiranac throws out a first pitch during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees on September 16, 2022, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday.

The Brewers allowed Spiranac to have the first drive at X-Golf. That was in addition to her first pitch honors on Friday night.

Spiranac posted a video of her throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Twitter.

Check it out:

Spiranac also held a meet and greet and autograph signing at X-Golf on Friday night.

Overall, it was an eventful Friday for Spiranac.

Spiranac, who has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, is quickly becoming one of the best social media influencers in sports.