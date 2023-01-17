Look: Paige Spiranac's 'Advice' For Men Is Going Viral

On Monday night, social media superstar Paige Spiranac had a blunt message for the men who criticize her.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers on social media, is used to receiving messages with both positive and negative content. However, when someone sends both, she's a bit confused.

"Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol," Spiranac said.

Every now and then Spiranac reveals the absurd messages she receives from "fans" and it's never pretty.

Thankfully she knows how to deal with internet trolls just about as well as anyone. Perhaps those messaging her should be a little more careful with what they have to say.