Look: Paige Spiranac's Football Outfit Is Going Viral Thursday

Social media influencer Paige Spiranac is ready for what should be an exciting Week 1 of the NFL season.

On Thursday afternoon, Spiranac posted a video of her "suiting up" for football season.

In the video that PointsBet shared of Spiranac, she goes from wearing a casual white shirt to a low-cut shirt. She then jokingly shows off her typing skills.

The caption for this video said: "@PaigeSpiranac is suiting up for football season!"

Spiranac's followers seem to be on board with her latest video.

"I'm ready for some football," one fan wrote.

Another fan responded, "Your meme content is pretty good not gonna lie."

The NFL season officially begins tonight with an intriguing matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.