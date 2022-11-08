Look: Paige Spiranac's Helpful Tips Video Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer turned analyst Paige Spiranac is the most-followed person in the sports - at least on social media.

Yes, that's right, she has more followers on Twitter and Instagram than the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and others. With those followers comes a slight problem.

Other people attempt to make fake accounts to lure Paige's followers into giving them money or others things. It's become enough of a problem that Spiranac took to Twitter this week with a video.

In the video she showed some helpful tips with how to determine if her followers are interacting with the actual Paige Spiranac.

Check it out.

To be frank, most fans should just assume they're not speaking with the real Paige Spiranac, especially if "she" is asking them for money.

But then again, this is the internet where crazy things happen.