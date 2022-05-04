Look: Paige Spiranac's Honest Admission On Her Golf Game

Anyone who's played golf has gone through a period where nothing seems to work right - pros included.

This week, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac opened up about the current state of her golf game.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, says she's currently going through one of the toughest times of her career.

"’ll be honest, my game is really struggling right now. Today I got the yips off the tee which was the first time that’s happened since playing pro. I was pretty discouraged and have been down on myself about my golf game," she wrote.

"I know we can all feel this way sometimes so I want to take you along with me as I work on my game."

Hey, if it can happen to Paige, it can happen to anyone.

Best of luck practicing, everyone.