Look: Paige Spiranac's Latest Drive Video Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac is the most-followed personality in the golf world.

With more Instagram followers than the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, Spiranac is a social media superstar. She has nearly four million followers on Instagram alone.

Given her immense following, it's not a surprise when photos and videos she posts start going viral. That was the case yesterday when she posted a video of herself hitting a drive on the driving range.

Just a day after posting the video, she's already received over 75,000 likes on the post.

Check it out.

Spiranac has no problem creating viral content, whether on the golf course or off. She recently started a subscription site where she posts photos, videos and gives golf advice.