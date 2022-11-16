Look: Paige Spiranac's Latest Golf Video Going Viral

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac posted a new video to her Instagram account.

The former professional golfer has nearly 4 million followers on the platform. As such, when she posts a video on the social media platform it tends to go viral.

That's exactly what happened on Tuesday. She posted a new video showing her playing a hole of golf while showing off a shot tracker.

The video showed she hit a monster drive followed by a solid wedge shot that saw her around 10 feet from the hole. She missed the birdie putt, but tapped home the par.

Check it out.

Complete with an athletic outfit, the video of Spiranac started making the rounds on social media - as most of her videos do.