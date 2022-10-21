Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar.

She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes.

Earlier this afternoon, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer shared a never-before-seen photo from her calendar shoot.

Spiranac wanted fans to know they could still get the calendar and did so with a new photo from the shoot.

One of these photos didn't make the cut, but got shared on social media.

"Still time to get my calendar!" she wrote.

Paige Spiranac Instagram

Spiranac has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram alone. It's safe to say at least a few of those followers will be taking her advice today.