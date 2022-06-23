Look: Paige Spiranac's NSFW Response To Fan Goes Viral

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Earlier this week, golf analyst Paige Spiranac was asked if she would be interested in becoming part of the LIV Golf Series.

"I wouldn't do it," she said on the Bunkered podcast. "A lot of people like, 'Bull****, you would do it for a certain amount of money' but I think about things and my career and, like, I wouldn't sign up for Only Fans because, morally, it just doesn't align with what I'm doing."

She suggested that she could easily sign with LIV and start making millions of dollars, but it's not about the money for her. Her comments quickly floated around social media, with one fan in particular taking exception with Spiranac.

"No One in the Golf World Cares About Paige Spiranac's Views! A Boob Job Does Not Make You a Wise Sage!" the fan said.

Well, Spiranac saw the comment and decided to fire back with a spicy comment of her own.

"They're real and they're spectacular," she said invoking a classic line from Seinfeld.

No one knows how to deal with trolls on social media quite like Spiranac.