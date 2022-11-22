Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Golf Towel Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer turned social media superstar Paige Spiranac is releasing a new series of golf towels this week.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has gone viral with her golf towels before, most notably prior to The Masters.

Over the past few months, she's dipped her toes into the Happy Gilmore world with her towels. Recreating an iconic scene from the movie, she dressed up in lingerie while holding pitchers of beer.

Those new towels were on full display this afternoon. Spiranac took to Twitter to share the latest series she's dropping for fans.

"You asked and we delivered. I’ve already taken you to your happy place and now it’s time to go to your naughty place," she said.

The towels come out just in time for Black Friday or perhaps some other holiday shopping.

What do you think of the latest towels?